Duality Advisers LP Acquires 13,231 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,231 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 182.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,305,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,620 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 14.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,580 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,288,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,031,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,238,000 after buying an additional 1,320,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1,106.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 844,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after buying an additional 774,515 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $172.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 2.05. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $68.94 and a one year high of $172.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 41.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total transaction of $483,233.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,834,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on BLDR shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BLDR

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.