Duality Advisers LP Acquires 14,669 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 203.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,669 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 878,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,676,000 after acquiring an additional 11,368 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 42.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 3.4% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 92,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.5% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHH. HSBC began coverage on Choice Hotels International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Choice Hotels International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.70.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $117.01 on Friday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.19 and a 52 week high of $136.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.05). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 373.39%. The business had revenue of $425.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.83%.

Choice Hotels International Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

