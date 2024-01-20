Duality Advisers LP Acquires New Shares in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 63,915 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Block by 77,283.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,698,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,741,000 after buying an additional 11,682,955 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Block during the fourth quarter valued at about $353,954,000. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in Block by 104.0% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,623,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,186,000 after buying an additional 1,847,189 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Block by 30.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,411,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,513,000 after buying an additional 1,725,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Block by 50.5% during the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,685,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,906,000 after buying an additional 1,572,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SQ shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Block from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Block in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Block in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

NYSE SQ opened at $65.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a PE ratio of -140.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.57. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $89.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Block news, Director Roelof Botha purchased 15,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.99 per share, for a total transaction of $778,209.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 517,213 shares in the company, valued at $26,372,690.87. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Roelof Botha acquired 15,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.99 per share, for a total transaction of $778,209.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 517,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,372,690.87. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $294,666.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 212,297 shares in the company, valued at $16,518,829.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 534,234 shares of company stock worth $27,185,614 and have sold 33,302 shares worth $2,258,303. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

