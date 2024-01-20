Duality Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 79,874 Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 79,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,552,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Perrigo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Perrigo by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Perrigo by 345.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Perrigo by 5,903.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 39.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alison Ives purchased 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.34 per share, for a total transaction of $59,853.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,380 shares in the company, valued at $304,549.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Robert Willis bought 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.01 per share, with a total value of $172,105.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 19,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,446.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alison Ives bought 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.34 per share, with a total value of $59,853.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,549.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 23,590 shares of company stock worth $696,749 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perrigo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Perrigo

Perrigo Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of PRGO opened at $33.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 661.80 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.26 and a 200 day moving average of $32.62. Perrigo Company plc has a 52-week low of $26.81 and a 52-week high of $40.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 0.15%. Perrigo’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,180.00%.

Perrigo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.