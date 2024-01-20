Duality Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 79,874 Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 79,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,552,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Perrigo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Perrigo by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Perrigo by 345.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Perrigo by 5,903.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 39.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Alison Ives purchased 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.34 per share, for a total transaction of $59,853.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,380 shares in the company, valued at $304,549.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Robert Willis bought 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.01 per share, with a total value of $172,105.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 19,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,446.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alison Ives bought 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.34 per share, with a total value of $59,853.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,549.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 23,590 shares of company stock worth $696,749 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Perrigo Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of PRGO opened at $33.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 661.80 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.26 and a 200 day moving average of $32.62. Perrigo Company plc has a 52-week low of $26.81 and a 52-week high of $40.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 0.15%. Perrigo’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.
Perrigo Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,180.00%.
Perrigo Company Profile
Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.
