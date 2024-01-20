Duality Advisers LP Buys New Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 21,045 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,262,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.0% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 12.5% in the third quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 10.6% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 8.1% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 109,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,745,000 after acquiring an additional 8,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 152.7% in the third quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 4,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of DHI opened at $155.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.63. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.05 and a twelve month high of $156.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DHI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,616. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,616. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $185,589.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,908. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

