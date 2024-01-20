Duality Advisers LP Buys Shares of 29,962 LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 29,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,837,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LYB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 250.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,331,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $406,726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096,710 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,335 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,331,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $276,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,644 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 490.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,464,618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,227,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $126,173,000 after purchasing an additional 586,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.36.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $93.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.89 and a 200 day moving average of $94.88. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $81.24 and a 12 month high of $102.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.43. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.63%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

