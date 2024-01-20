Duality Advisers LP Buys Shares of 65,117 Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 65,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,235,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 98,060.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,503,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,181,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492,469 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $206,493,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the third quarter valued at $26,728,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,129,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,141,000 after purchasing an additional 576,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 654.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 656,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,219,000 after purchasing an additional 569,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on WTRG shares. Northcoast Research raised Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Edward Jones raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

WTRG stock opened at $36.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $48.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $411.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Essential Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.307 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 68.33%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Featured Stories

