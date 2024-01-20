Duality Advisers LP Cuts Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,769 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,814 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Olin were worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Olin by 4.3% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the third quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 21.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,179,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,954,000 after buying an additional 206,398 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 23.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 1.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OLN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Olin from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Olin in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Olin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Olin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.13.

OLN opened at $51.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $41.71 and a 1-year high of $64.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.06.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Olin had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Olin’s payout ratio is 17.62%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

