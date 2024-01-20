Duality Advisers LP Grows Stock Holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,024 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in UiPath were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PATH. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in UiPath by 2,005.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in UiPath during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in UiPath during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in UiPath during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

PATH has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of UiPath from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UiPath has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.32.

Shares of PATH stock opened at $22.24 on Friday. UiPath Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.38 and a 12 month high of $26.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.59.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The healthcare company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $325.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.54 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. On average, research analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UiPath news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $2,613,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 597,608 shares in the company, valued at $14,874,463.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other UiPath news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $2,613,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 597,608 shares in the company, valued at $14,874,463.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $1,807,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 756,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,671,743.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 850,000 shares of company stock worth $19,023,000 over the last 90 days. 31.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

