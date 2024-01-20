Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the second quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 4,900.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCO. Barclays reduced their price target on Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Moody’s from $366.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.75.

Moody’s Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE MCO opened at $386.84 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $278.23 and a 1-year high of $396.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $375.31 and a 200-day moving average of $347.95. The firm has a market cap of $70.79 billion, a PE ratio of 47.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.31.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total value of $779,610.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,322,993.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $294,969.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,188.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total value of $779,610.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at $18,322,993.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,812 shares of company stock worth $4,776,114 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Recommended Stories

