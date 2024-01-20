Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4,900.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $386.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.79 billion, a PE ratio of 47.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.31. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $278.23 and a fifty-two week high of $396.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $375.31 and a 200-day moving average of $347.95.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total transaction of $958,945.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,099 shares in the company, valued at $20,368,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Moody’s news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $294,969.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,188.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total value of $958,945.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,368,273.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,812 shares of company stock worth $4,776,114 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Moody’s from $366.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $365.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.75.

About Moody’s

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

