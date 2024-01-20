Duality Advisers LP Raises Position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 224.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,530 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BECN. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 63.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 43.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BECN opened at $85.11 on Friday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.52 and a 1-year high of $89.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Insider Activity at Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.31. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $160,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,178 shares in the company, valued at $992,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. William Blair upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.64.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

