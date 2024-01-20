Duality Advisers LP Reduces Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Duality Advisers LP decreased its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 15.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,791 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 350,026.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 29,165,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,284,618,000 after buying an additional 29,157,166 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 21.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,741,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,898,969,000 after buying an additional 4,521,913 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,529,000 after buying an additional 1,435,798 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 28.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,868,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,111,428,000 after buying an additional 2,176,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 34.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,021,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,981,000 after buying an additional 1,295,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Melius raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.20.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,313.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,313.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,997,953.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $111.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.66. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.59 and a 12 month high of $117.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.84, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.10%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

