Duality Advisers LP Sells 1,029 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Duality Advisers LP lowered its stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABG. CWM LLC increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 94.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 93.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 66.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 1,630.8% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 11.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Asbury Automotive Group

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, SVP Daniel Clara sold 4,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total transaction of $1,094,973.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,433,804.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Philip F. Maritz sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.65, for a total transaction of $375,850.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,733.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Clara sold 4,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total transaction of $1,094,973.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,804.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Asbury Automotive Group Price Performance

Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $204.45 on Friday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.40 and a 12 month high of $256.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $214.53 and its 200-day moving average is $218.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $8.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.44 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 24.10%. Equities research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 33.2 EPS for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

