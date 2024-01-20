Duality Advisers LP Sells 11,047 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Duality Advisers LP cut its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 46.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,047 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 147,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,320,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 66.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 405,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,174,000 after buying an additional 161,868 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 28.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 726,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,546,000 after buying an additional 160,359 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 47.8% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 16.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on AXON shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $247.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.82.

In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 35,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $8,909,472.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 309,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,911,067.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 41,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.33, for a total transaction of $8,946,824.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 236,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,432,231.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 35,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $8,909,472.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 309,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,911,067.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,343 shares of company stock worth $19,964,734. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $256.79 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $260.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 131.69 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.61.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $413.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.77 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 9.96%. Sell-side analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

