Duality Advisers LP Sells 505 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 886,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,787,000 after acquiring an additional 18,969 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,484,000 after acquiring an additional 6,897 shares during the period. Southernsun Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 133,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,053,000 after acquiring an additional 6,789 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 127,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,406,000 after acquiring an additional 9,802 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Boston Beer

In related news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.96, for a total transaction of $34,063.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,506.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 306 shares of company stock worth $105,436 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SAM opened at $357.49 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $296.27 and a 12-month high of $420.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 52.88, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.07.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $601.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.88 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.83%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Boston Beer from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boston Beer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Boston Beer from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.54.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

