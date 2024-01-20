Duality Advisers LP Sells 9,960 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,357 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,960 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 8.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,669,000 after buying an additional 23,843 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 17,530 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 388.6% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 44,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 35,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WIX. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.88.

Wix.com Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ WIX opened at $127.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -747.90 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.26. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $73.39 and a 12 month high of $127.65.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The information services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $393.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

