Duality Advisers LP Takes $2.24 Million Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 49,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Murphy Oil in the third quarter worth $314,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 5.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 62,137 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the third quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the third quarter valued at $11,273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil Stock Down 1.0 %

MUR opened at $37.76 on Friday. Murphy Oil Co. has a one year low of $32.80 and a one year high of $48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.93 and its 200-day moving average is $43.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 2.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $959.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.35 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 20.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Murphy Oil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MUR

Murphy Oil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.