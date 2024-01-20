Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,266,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. raised its position in Fiserv by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $137.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $122.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.27.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

