Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 44,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 302.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on O shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America cut Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Realty Income Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of O stock opened at $56.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.95. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $68.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.34.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 5.2%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 233.33%.

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.