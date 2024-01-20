DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Sell”

Citigroup lowered shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has $21.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $24.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on DXC Technology from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an underperform rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.78.

DXC Technology stock opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $30.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.91.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DXC Technology

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in DXC Technology by 21.3% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in DXC Technology by 38.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 950,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,121,000 after buying an additional 265,248 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in DXC Technology by 2.2% during the third quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 679,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,159,000 after buying an additional 14,425 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in DXC Technology by 1.4% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 90,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in DXC Technology by 49.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

