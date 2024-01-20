Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Stock Position Lowered by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP lessened its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,975 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXP. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 277.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $130,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,087.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

Shares of EXP stock opened at $204.45 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.76 and a 1-year high of $206.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.43.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $622.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.00 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eagle Materials from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Eagle Materials from $193.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.60.

Get Our Latest Report on EXP

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.