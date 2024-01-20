Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

EPC has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on EPC

Edgewell Personal Care Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE EPC opened at $37.51 on Tuesday. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $46.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.95.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $534.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.51 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is presently 27.52%.

Institutional Trading of Edgewell Personal Care

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 3.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewell Personal Care

(Get Free Report)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.