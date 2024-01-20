Eightco (NASDAQ:OCTO) Shares Up 3.5%

Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OCTO – Get Free Report) shot up 3.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.49 and last traded at $0.47. 58,856 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 341,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Eightco (NASDAQ:OCTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter. Eightco had a negative return on equity of 344.37% and a negative net margin of 92.53%. The business had revenue of $23.34 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eightco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eightco during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Eightco during the 2nd quarter worth about $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Eightco Holdings Inc provides funding solutions for e-commerce businesses in North America and Europe. The company operates in two segments, Inventory Management Solutions and Corrugated. It also manufactures and sells custom packaging solutions for a various product; and provides and resells bitcoin mining equipment and co-location services.

