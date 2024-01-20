Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) PT Raised to $130.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ESTC has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Elastic from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a research report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Elastic from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Elastic from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $94.61.

Get Elastic alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ESTC

Elastic Price Performance

Shares of ESTC opened at $120.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Elastic has a twelve month low of $50.21 and a twelve month high of $121.63. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.45 and a beta of 0.95.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 30.65% and a negative net margin of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Elastic

In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 6,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.97, for a total transaction of $796,742.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,661,010.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 6,930 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.97, for a total transaction of $796,742.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,661,010.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 20,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $2,336,824.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,439,141.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 128,867 shares of company stock valued at $14,928,615. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elastic

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Elastic by 6.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in Elastic by 1.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.