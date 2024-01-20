Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 1,718 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 12.7% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 134.3% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after purchasing an additional 58,631 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 62.3% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 177,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,986,000 after purchasing an additional 68,292 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 13.3% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEP opened at $77.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.32 and its 200-day moving average is $79.72. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.73%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.18.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

