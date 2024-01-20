Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 361 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 97,760.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 304,804,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,417,963,000 after buying an additional 304,493,397 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after acquiring an additional 106,641 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,145,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,013,000,000 after purchasing an additional 162,391 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 15.1% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,869,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,933,605,000 after purchasing an additional 768,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,518,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,488,671,000 after purchasing an additional 90,589 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 1.1 %

ROK opened at $303.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.74. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.19 and a 1-year high of $348.52. The stock has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 40.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.81%.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total transaction of $153,512.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,277.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 6,644 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.68, for a total value of $1,858,193.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,616,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total value of $153,512.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,805 shares in the company, valued at $721,277.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,346 shares of company stock worth $2,878,915. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on ROK shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $357.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.13.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

