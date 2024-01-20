Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 476 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,612 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 155.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,273,000 after acquiring an additional 42,995 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 19.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total transaction of $353,965.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,049.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total transaction of $353,965.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523,049.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total transaction of $97,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,228 shares of company stock worth $1,739,020 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VMC stock opened at $226.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.70. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $159.76 and a twelve month high of $229.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.10. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VMC shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.21.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

