Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 332.1% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

FIS opened at $59.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.83 and a 200-day moving average of $56.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 180.32% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $44,335.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,286.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

