Empirical Finance LLC Grows Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 617.0% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1,210.5% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. TheStreet raised Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE TFC opened at $37.50 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34. The stock has a market cap of $50.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.87 and a 200-day moving average of $31.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently -192.59%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

