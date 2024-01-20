Empirical Finance LLC Grows Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,086 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 345.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

DHI stock opened at $155.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.63. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.05 and a 1 year high of $156.77.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.47. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 8.67%.

In other D.R. Horton news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,759. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,908 over the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

