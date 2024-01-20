Empirical Finance LLC Has $1.02 Million Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HSY. Econ Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Hershey by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in Hershey by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 0.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 1.1% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $190.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.77. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $178.82 and a twelve month high of $276.88.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total transaction of $285,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at $6,538,913.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $847,995. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HSY. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen cut shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.95.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

