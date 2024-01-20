Empirical Finance LLC Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,702 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Copart by 86.4% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 31,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 14,742 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 365,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,762,000 after acquiring an additional 181,831 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 28,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 15,031 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the third quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 108.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 533,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,002,000 after purchasing an additional 277,611 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $48.70 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.51 and a 12-month high of $51.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.84 and a 200-day moving average of $48.21. The firm has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 1.20.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CPRT. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

