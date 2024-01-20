Empirical Finance LLC Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 9.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.31.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $127.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.81. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $134.26. The company has a market capitalization of $48.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.03%.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,614,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,980 shares in the company, valued at $7,147,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,614,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,538 shares of company stock valued at $12,083,142 over the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.