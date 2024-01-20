Empirical Finance LLC Increases Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,987 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Halliburton by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 114,407,642 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,774,308,000 after acquiring an additional 36,640,866 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $457,245,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Halliburton by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $627,088,000 after buying an additional 8,791,319 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Halliburton by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $677,520,000 after buying an additional 6,815,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,737,112 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $118,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Trading Up 2.0 %

Halliburton stock opened at $33.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.37.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 21.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HAL. StockNews.com downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.88.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

