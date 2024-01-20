Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 1,950 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,091 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc increased its position in Fortinet by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 18,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Fortinet by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 127,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,466,000 after buying an additional 27,804 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 267,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 33,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 40,591 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet downgraded Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.64.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $60.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.77 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.63. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $1,327,641.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,907,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,930,953.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,416 shares of company stock valued at $7,025,948 in the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

