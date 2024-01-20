Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 3,174 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,969 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 0.8% of Empirical Finance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.3 %

HD stock opened at $362.41 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $362.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The stock has a market cap of $360.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $334.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.63.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

