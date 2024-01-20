Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 3,402 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 80.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,618 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 2.6% during the second quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 19.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Owens Corning by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 0.4% in the second quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 20,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total value of $42,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,009,542.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Owens Corning from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Owens Corning from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $153.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.87.

View Our Latest Report on Owens Corning

Owens Corning Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $150.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Owens Corning has a one year low of $86.34 and a one year high of $155.19.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 12.31%. Owens Corning’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 5th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 18.49%.

About Owens Corning

(Free Report)

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.