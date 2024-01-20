Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 774 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,528,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 99,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,455,000 after purchasing an additional 12,560 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 5.3% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 12.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Global Payments from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.56.

Global Payments Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:GPN opened at $129.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.72. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $94.05 and a one year high of $138.07.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.20. Global Payments had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $2,016,537.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,711,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.