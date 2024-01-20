Empirical Finance LLC Raises Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Biogen by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $735,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Biogen by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after purchasing an additional 8,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its position in Biogen by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $249.96 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $220.86 and a 1-year high of $319.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.77 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 14.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BIIB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $343.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Sunday, January 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

