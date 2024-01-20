Empirical Finance LLC Raises Stock Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Ovintiv by 5.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 51,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 35,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 42.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 98.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ovintiv

In other news, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $289,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,644.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $289,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,644.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $569,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,169.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OVV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Ovintiv from $67.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.53.

Ovintiv Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $40.91 on Friday. Ovintiv Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $52.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.64.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). Ovintiv had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.90%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also

