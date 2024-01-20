Enerflex (TSE:EFX) PT Set at C$11.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$11.00 price objective on Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Enerflex’s FY2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Acumen Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$6.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.28.

Get Enerflex alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enerflex

Enerflex Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of TSE:EFX opened at C$6.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.30. Enerflex has a one year low of C$5.44 and a one year high of C$11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.80, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$837.77 million, a PE ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.80.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.03. Enerflex had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of C$778.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$767.37 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enerflex will post 0.6195426 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enerflex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.49%.

About Enerflex

(Get Free Report)

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.