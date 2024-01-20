Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Price Target Cut to C$3.25 by Analysts at CIBC

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.03.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ESI

Ensign Energy Services Trading Up 1.4 %

TSE:ESI opened at C$2.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.57. The stock has a market cap of C$385.46 million, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 2.94. Ensign Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$1.77 and a 1 year high of C$4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.15, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$444.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$434.45 million. Ensign Energy Services had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 1.68%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ensign Energy Services will post 0.2998586 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.