Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $25,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FCA Corp TX grew its holdings in Entegris by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 14,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Entegris by 2.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 363,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,125,000 after acquiring an additional 9,234 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Entegris by 3.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Entegris by 65.8% in the third quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 11,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Entegris by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 832,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,179,000 after purchasing an additional 19,830 shares during the period.

Entegris Stock Up 3.7 %

Entegris stock traded up $4.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,663,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,913. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.33. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.37 and a 12 month high of $122.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.24.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $888.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.33 million. Research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

In other Entegris news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,604 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $267,847.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,626 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,470.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Entegris in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Entegris from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.75.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

