Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Upgraded at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Truist Financial currently has $915.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $871.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinix from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $856.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Equinix from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $875.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $835.89.

Get Equinix alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Equinix

Equinix Stock Up 1.1 %

Equinix Increases Dividend

EQIX opened at $802.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Equinix has a 1-year low of $661.66 and a 1-year high of $826.00. The company has a market capitalization of $75.36 billion, a PE ratio of 86.31, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $801.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $774.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $4.26 dividend. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 183.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total value of $5,740,491.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,090,944.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total value of $5,740,491.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,090,944.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 420 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.56, for a total transaction of $339,595.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,356,090.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,191 shares of company stock valued at $16,625,325 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinix

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 485.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 52 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.