Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Receives $28.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EQNR. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Shares of EQNR opened at $28.34 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $34.73. The company has a market cap of $88.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.56.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $26.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.12 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 27.26%. As a group, analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 89.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 558.9% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 1,138.1% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

