Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) & STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Financial Comparison

STAG Industrial and Equity Residential are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.7% of STAG Industrial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.8% of Equity Residential shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of STAG Industrial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Equity Residential shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares STAG Industrial and Equity Residential’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STAG Industrial $657.34 million 10.50 $178.33 million $1.02 37.27 Equity Residential $2.74 billion 8.41 $776.91 million $1.80 33.64

Risk and Volatility

Equity Residential has higher revenue and earnings than STAG Industrial. Equity Residential is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than STAG Industrial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

STAG Industrial has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equity Residential has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

STAG Industrial pays an annual dividend of $1.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Equity Residential pays an annual dividend of $2.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. STAG Industrial pays out 144.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Equity Residential pays out 147.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. STAG Industrial has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Equity Residential has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares STAG Industrial and Equity Residential’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STAG Industrial 26.01% 5.23% 2.93% Equity Residential 23.99% 6.06% 3.39%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for STAG Industrial and Equity Residential, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STAG Industrial 0 5 2 0 2.29 Equity Residential 1 8 3 0 2.17

STAG Industrial currently has a consensus price target of $38.38, suggesting a potential upside of 0.95%. Equity Residential has a consensus price target of $66.27, suggesting a potential upside of 9.43%. Given Equity Residential’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Equity Residential is more favorable than STAG Industrial.

Summary

Equity Residential beats STAG Industrial on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About STAG Industrial

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets. We are organized and conduct our operations to maintain our qualification as a REIT under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the Code), and generally are not subject to federal income tax to the extent we currently distribute our income to our stockholders and maintain our qualification as a REIT. We remain subject to state and local taxes on our income and property and to U.S. federal income and excise taxes on our undistributed income. As of December 31, 2022, we owned 562 buildings in 41 states with approximately 111.7 million rentable square feet, consisting of 484 warehouse/distribution buildings, 74 light manufacturing buildings, one flex/office building, and three Value Add Portfolio buildings. While the majority of our portfolio consists of single-tenant properties, we also own multi-tenant properties and may re-lease originally single-tenant properties to multiple tenants. As of December 31, 2022, our buildings were approximately 98.5% leased, with no single tenant accounting for more than approximately 3.0% of our total annualized base rental revenue and no single industry accounting for more than approximately 10.9% of our total annualized base rental revenue. We intend to maintain a diversified mix of tenants to limit our exposure to any single tenant. As of December 31, 2022, our Operating Portfolio was approximately 99.0% leased and our SL Rent Change on new and renewal leases together grew approximately 24.3% and 17.6% during the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and our Cash Rent Change on new and renewal leases together grew approximately 14.3% and 10.4% during the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. We have a fully-integrated acquisition, leasing and asset management platform, and our senior management team has a significant amount of industrial real estate experience. Our mission is to continue to be a disciplined, relative value investor and a leading owner and operator of industrial properties in the United States. We seek to deliver attractive stockholder returns in all market environments by providing a covered dividend combined with accretive growth.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft. Worth and Austin.

