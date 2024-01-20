Estate Counselors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Estate Counselors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 289,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,890 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 1.9% of Estate Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Estate Counselors LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $13,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,724,000 after purchasing an additional 40,980,634 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $369,755,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $237,347,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 337.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,817,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,809,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,374 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.46. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1283 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

