Estate Counselors LLC Has $11.25 Million Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Estate Counselors LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,900 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 1.5% of Estate Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $11,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 462.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $500.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $487.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $474.86. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $424.22 and a fifty-two week high of $513.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

