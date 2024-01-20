Estate Counselors LLC Has $2.68 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Estate Counselors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 716,135.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,341,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,870,000 after acquiring an additional 20,338,242 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 327.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 426,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,470,000 after purchasing an additional 326,864 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,708,000 after purchasing an additional 226,851 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,104,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,004,000.

Shares of IWV traded up $3.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $276.22. 185,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,394. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $219.44 and a 52 week high of $276.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.18. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

